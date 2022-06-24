Payden & Rygel Sells 257,542 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,542 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

