PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $148.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

