PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

