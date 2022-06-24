PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
