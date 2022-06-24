PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PCTEL by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.