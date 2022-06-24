Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at BTIG Research

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 447.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

