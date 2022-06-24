PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

