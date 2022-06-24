PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.42

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

