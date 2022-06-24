PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.42

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
