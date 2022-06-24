Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

