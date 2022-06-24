Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on September 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $386,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

