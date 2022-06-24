Piper Sandler Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to “Overweight”

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of PLMR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.19. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

