Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Raised by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.49 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.