Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $324.48

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $324.48 and last traded at $325.28, with a volume of 3260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.02 and a 200-day moving average of $450.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

