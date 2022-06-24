Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 258664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

