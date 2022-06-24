Preformed Line Products (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $61.10 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

