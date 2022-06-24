Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$142.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$142.67.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$89.40 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$87.06 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.37.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.52%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

