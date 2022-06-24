Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

