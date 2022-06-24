PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor Purchases 3,400 Shares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,400 shares in the company, valued at C$346,250.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 2,400 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,712.00.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

