ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Eugene Warren Williams Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Eugene Warren Williams acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,335.62.

PMN opened at C$0.12 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

