ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Eugene Warren Williams Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Eugene Warren Williams acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,335.62.
PMN opened at C$0.12 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
