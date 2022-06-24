Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 2,803.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 235,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Methanex by 66.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

