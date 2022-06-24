Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

