Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarLotz in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for CarLotz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

