Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.20

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32), with a volume of 596888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.35).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.98) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.40 ($1.99).

Get Quilter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($298,497.98). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($121,902.20).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.