Ranko Matic Purchases 300,000 Shares of Cavalier Resources Limited (ASX:CVR) Stock

Cavalier Resources Limited (ASX:CVR – Get Rating) insider Ranko Matic bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$60,300.00 ($41,875.00).

Get Cavalier Resources alerts:

About Cavalier Resources (Get Rating)

Cavalier Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds interest in various projects located in Western Australia, such as the Leonora gold project comprises Crawford and Gambier Lass North projects consisting of 10 exploration licenses, 1 prospecting license, 1 miscellaneous license, and 1 mining lease; the Hidden Jewel gold project, which includes an E24/232 license; and the Ella's Rock Nickel-Gold project consists of three exploration licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavalier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavalier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.