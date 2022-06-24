Raymond James Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

ICE stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

