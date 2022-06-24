Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

