Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

