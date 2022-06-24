Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.