RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walmart by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

