RDA Financial Network Buys 1,172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.04 and a 200-day moving average of $333.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

