RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.