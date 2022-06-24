RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.18.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
