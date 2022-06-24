Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,033 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

