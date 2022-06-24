Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,441 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

