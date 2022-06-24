Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 682 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

