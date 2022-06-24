Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 573 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 81.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 130.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $151.32 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.