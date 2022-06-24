Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.65.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,108.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,441.83 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,037.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,003.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

