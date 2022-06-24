Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.