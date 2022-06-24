Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $974,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,318 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

