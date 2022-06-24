Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.14. The company has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.