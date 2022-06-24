Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

