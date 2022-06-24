Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $75.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

