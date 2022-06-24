Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

WVE stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $11,824,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock valued at $95,006. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.