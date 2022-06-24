Reviewing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10% SciPlay 3.00% 7.25% 5.57%

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.23 -$32.50 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 2.84 $19.30 million $0.75 17.93

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 4 0 3.00 SciPlay 0 3 5 0 2.63

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 9.50, indicating a potential upside of 363.41%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.39, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than SciPlay.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

