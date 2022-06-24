Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Roku by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

