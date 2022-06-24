RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $795.50

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 795.50 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 799 ($9.79), with a volume of 75723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($9.97).

RS1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.39) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.07) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,037.24). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.93), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($107,752.38).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

