SAFE2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00065072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013946 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

