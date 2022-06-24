Schwab Charitable Fund Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $894.73.

TSLA opened at $705.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $730.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

