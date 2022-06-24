Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.18 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.