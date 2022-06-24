Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.