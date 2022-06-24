Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after purchasing an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.