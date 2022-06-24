Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,665 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

